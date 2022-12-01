Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Gain Of 27.61% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -12.77% – What Should You Do Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.26, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The IR share’s 52-week high remains $62.64, putting it -15.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.28. The company has a valuation of $21.92B, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.10 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and 6.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.77%. Short interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw shorts transact 9.3 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ingersoll Rand Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares are 14.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.61% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.50% this quarter before falling -2.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.28 billion and $1.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 6.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 920.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.90% annually.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll Rand Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.38% of the shares at 102.59% float percentage. In total, 102.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 75.16 million shares (or 18.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.68 million shares, or about 11.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.88 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 15.86 million shares. This is just over 3.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $667.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.74 million, or 3.41% of the shares, all valued at about 578.0 million.