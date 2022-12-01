Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Wednesday – Up 40.06% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s traded shares stood at 2.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.47, to imply a decrease of -6.97% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The GLT share’s 52-week high remains $18.74, putting it -440.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.08. The company has a valuation of $151.60M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

After registering a -6.97% downside in the last session, Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.11 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.37%, and 22.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.83%. Short interest in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 61.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLT has been trading -159.37% off suggested target high and -159.37% from its likely low.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 142.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $397 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.70% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -52.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.20% annually.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Glatfelter Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 16.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Glatfelter Corporation insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.03% of the shares at 92.86% float percentage. In total, 90.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlson Capital. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.17 million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 million.