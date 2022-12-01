Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 3.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 13.34% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $36.75, putting it -6581.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $12.03M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 182.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a 13.34% upside in the last session, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6698 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 13.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.23%, and -48.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.20%. Short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 61270.0 shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares are -92.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.43% against -3.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11 million.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders hold 51.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.21% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company.