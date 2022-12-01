G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Shares Fall By 0.70 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares stood at 5.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.65, to imply a decrease of -41.52% or -$8.98 in intraday trading. The GIII share’s 52-week high remains $32.76, putting it -158.97% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.37. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 730.91K shares over the past 3 months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

After registering a -41.52% downside in the latest session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.70 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -41.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.70%, and 10.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.74%. Short interest in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 42.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIII has been trading -113.44% off suggested target high and -34.39% from its likely low.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing G-III Apparel Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) shares are -13.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.63% against -5.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.20% this quarter before falling -31.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $765.53 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 739.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.70% annually.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. insiders hold 13.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.44% of the shares at 108.68% float percentage. In total, 94.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 16.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.72 million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $95.42 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.17 million shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 24.39 million.