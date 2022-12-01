Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Up 25.0% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -96.62% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares stood at 5.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GMBL share’s 52-week high remains $5.27, putting it -4291.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.89M, with an average of 8.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GMBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1296 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.52%, and -14.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.62%. Short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before jumping 93.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.24 million.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders hold 6.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.06% of the shares at 4.36% float percentage. In total, 4.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.42 million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 45931.0.