Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is 23.73% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.93, to imply a decrease of -0.88% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The EMR share’s 52-week high remains $100.00, putting it -5.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.40. The company has a valuation of $56.71B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside in the latest session, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.65 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.26%, and 10.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.01%. Short interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.63, implying an increase of 7.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMR has been trading -26.41% off suggested target high and 15.73% from its likely low.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emerson Electric Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares are 8.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.24% against 13.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Emerson Electric Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Emerson Electric Co. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.98% of the shares at 76.55% float percentage. In total, 75.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55.08 million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 38.37 million shares, or about 6.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.49 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.4 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 billion.