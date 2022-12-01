Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 23.42% From The Lows, Now What?

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply an increase of 7.40% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The DC share’s 52-week high remains $8.47, putting it -133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $252.08M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 210.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dakota Gold Corp. (DC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) trade information

After registering a 7.40% upside in the latest session, Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 7.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.11%, and -2.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.01%. Short interest in Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) saw shorts transact 1.83 million shares and set a 7.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 23.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $4.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DC has been trading -30.85% off suggested target high and -30.85% from its likely low.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) estimates and forecasts

DC Dividends

Dakota Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dakota Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

Dakota Gold Corp. insiders hold 81.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.62% of the shares at 117.23% float percentage. In total, 21.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CI Investments Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 2.88 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.64 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 3.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 million, or 3.47% of the shares, all valued at about 7.63 million.