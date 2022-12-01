CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Has Fallen -13.76% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply an increase of 11.83% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The CBAY share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -13.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $282.77M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CBAY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

After registering a 11.83% upside in the latest session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.76 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 11.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.36%, and -2.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw shorts transact 1.74 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 62.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAY has been trading -270.37% off suggested target high and -111.64% from its likely low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) shares are 69.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.30% against -2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.51% of the shares at 76.81% float percentage. In total, 76.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc with 5.91 million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 2.96 million.