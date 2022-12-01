Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Up 57.5% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -72.09% – Here’s What To Do Now

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply an increase of 16.50% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $4.88, putting it -306.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $99.76M, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

After registering a 16.50% upside in the last session, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 16.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.34%, and 26.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.09%. Short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compugen Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.07% against 4.80%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compugen Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.29% of the shares at 27.88% float percentage. In total, 26.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 7.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.42 million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.48 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1.61 million.