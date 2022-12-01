Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX): Is This The Time To Buy?

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.51, to imply an increase of 41.53% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The CGTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.22, putting it -162.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $84.77M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

After registering a 41.53% upside in the last session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.51 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 41.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 107.69%, and 97.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.46%. Short interest in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) saw shorts transact 31290.0 shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognition Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares are 32.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.45% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.30% this quarter before jumping 96.40% for the next one.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 28.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.05% of the shares at 51.46% float percentage. In total, 37.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pathstone Family Office, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 9.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 0.91 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.92 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 66200.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65499.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.