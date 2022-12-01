Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Gain Of 21.84 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BNR share’s 52-week high remains $15.79, putting it -529.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $262.85M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the last session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.13%, and 21.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.66%. Short interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) saw shorts transact 1.91 million shares and set a 4.04 days time to cover.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burning Rock Biotech Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares are 6.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.00% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.90% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.77 million.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.48% of the shares at 61.04% float percentage. In total, 57.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.41 million shares (or 5.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kynam Capital Management, LP with 4.3 million shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.51 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.56 million shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 million.