Boom Or Bust: Where Is Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Headed Next?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares stood at 14.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ARVL share’s 52-week high remains $9.83, putting it -2971.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $215.43M, with an average of 12.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, Arrival (ARVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.84%, and -58.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.70%. Short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw shorts transact 39.43 million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.37, implying an increase of 94.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.37 and $5.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARVL has been trading -1578.12% off suggested target high and -1578.12% from its likely low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arrival has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders hold 65.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.84% of the shares at 28.54% float percentage. In total, 9.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.45 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 5.35 million shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrival (ARVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4.39 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.