Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Winc Inc. (AMEX: WBEV) Stock?

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -28.48% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The WBEV share’s 52-week high remains $9.69, putting it -4514.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $4.10M, with an average of 46740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Winc Inc. (WBEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WBEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

After registering a -28.48% downside in the latest session, Winc Inc. (WBEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -28.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and -53.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.35%. Short interest in Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) saw shorts transact 74060.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBEV has been trading -852.38% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $19.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.7 million.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Winc Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Winc Inc. insiders hold 29.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.93% of the shares at 29.53% float percentage. In total, 20.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 12.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 45000.0 shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $69750.0.

We also have Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Winc Inc. (WBEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund holds roughly 45000.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69750.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16109.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 14369.0.