Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Stock?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares stood at 143.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply a decrease of -22.98% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The COSM share’s 52-week high remains $4.51, putting it -651.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $50.95M, with an average of 174.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

After registering a -22.98% downside in the last session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8450 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -22.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 81.68%, and 604.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.34%. Short interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Holdings Inc. insiders hold 76.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.15% of the shares at 25.77% float percentage. In total, 6.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Murchinson Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 4.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management Lp with 0.68 million shares, or about 3.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1384.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $512.0