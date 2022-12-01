BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) Spiked 1.98% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.36, to imply a decrease of -6.49% or -$4.88 in intraday trading. The BJ share’s 52-week high remains $80.41, putting it -14.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.45. The company has a valuation of $10.27B, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside in the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.15 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.98%, and -2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.35%. Short interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) saw shorts transact 4.54 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) shares are 32.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.31% against -2.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.10% this quarter before jumping 2.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.82 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.50% annually.

BJ Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.29% of the shares at 101.45% float percentage. In total, 100.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.49 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $840.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.69 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $728.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.97 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $247.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.93 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 286.47 million.