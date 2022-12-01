Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) Shares Fall By 35.14 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply an increase of 47.06% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The BDSX share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -250.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $141.46M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BDSX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) trade information

After registering a 47.06% upside in the last session, Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 47.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.14%, and 98.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.19%. Short interest in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDSX has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biodesix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) shares are 44.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.39% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.50% this quarter before jumping 40.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.17 million and $7.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.80% before jumping 56.40% in the following quarter.

BDSX Dividends

Biodesix Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biodesix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s Major holders

Biodesix Inc. insiders hold 68.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.27% of the shares at 29.19% float percentage. In total, 9.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Birchview Capital, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.81 million shares (or 4.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.55 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.9 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 69032.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.