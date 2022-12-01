Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Drops -62.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares stood at 25.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.36, to imply an increase of 12.73% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The BILI share’s 52-week high remains $67.40, putting it -288.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.23. The company has a valuation of $6.87B, with an average of 13.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

After registering a 12.73% upside in the last session, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.74 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 12.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.02%, and 94.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.59%. Short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw shorts transact 30.37 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bilibili Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are -22.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.29% against -5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.20% this quarter before jumping 10.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $800.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $884.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $818.28 million and $874.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 1.10% in the following quarter.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bilibili Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders hold 3.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.05% of the shares at 31.06% float percentage. In total, 30.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 6.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $509.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $256.0 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 5.29 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 85.02 million.