At Current Prices, STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) Worth A Patient Look?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.87, to imply a decrease of -0.09% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The STOR share’s 52-week high remains $34.99, putting it -9.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.48. The company has a valuation of $9.03B, with an average of 2.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give STOR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) trade information

After registering a -0.09% downside in the latest session, STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.91 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.27%. Short interest in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) saw shorts transact 13.7 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.89, implying a decrease of -3.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STOR has been trading -3.55% off suggested target high and 18.42% from its likely low.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STORE Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares are 15.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.81% against 7.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $215.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.49 million and $202.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 10.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.09% annually.

STOR Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STORE Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 5.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s Major holders

STORE Capital Corporation insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.80% of the shares at 85.60% float percentage. In total, 84.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 37.16 million shares (or 13.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.38 million shares, or about 10.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $905.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 11.3 million shares. This is just over 4.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.84 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 250.12 million.