Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) Loss Of -20.28 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.06, to imply an increase of 22.35% or $2.02 in intraday trading. The ARCE share’s 52-week high remains $23.18, putting it -109.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $499.19M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) trade information

After registering a 22.35% upside in the latest session, Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.31 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 22.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.92%, and -20.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.73%. Short interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.58, implying an increase of 87.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.92 and $113.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCE has been trading -927.03% off suggested target high and -477.94% from its likely low.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arco Platform Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares are -46.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.82% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.30% this quarter before jumping 2,300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $49.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.27 million and $86.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before jumping 23.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 145.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.62% annually.

ARCE Dividends

Arco Platform Limited has its next earnings report out on December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arco Platform Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s Major holders

Arco Platform Limited insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.68% of the shares at 108.05% float percentage. In total, 106.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Keenan Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 13.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.71 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.86 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.55 million shares. This is just over 15.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 5.66% of the shares, all valued at about 18.36 million.