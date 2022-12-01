Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM): Can A Stock Be Up 44.25% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $92.64, to imply a decrease of -4.98% or -$4.86 in intraday trading. The ADM share’s 52-week high remains $98.88, putting it -6.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.80. The company has a valuation of $54.05B, with an average of 2.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

After registering a -4.98% downside in the latest session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 97.85 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.17%, and 0.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.25%. Short interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw shorts transact 7.06 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.08, implying an increase of 7.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $84.00 and $117.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADM has been trading -26.3% off suggested target high and 9.33% from its likely low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer-Daniels-Midland Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares are 12.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.58% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.30% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $25.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.09 billion and $23.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 52.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.90% annually.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.69% of the shares at 82.10% float percentage. In total, 81.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 62.97 million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 46.8 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.33 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 21.85 million shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.57 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1.53 billion.