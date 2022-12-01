Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.74, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ARMK share’s 52-week high remains $41.60, putting it 0.34% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.74. The company has a valuation of $10.62B, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aramark (ARMK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ARMK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the latest session, Aramark (ARMK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.93 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.17%, and 13.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.89%. Short interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw shorts transact 11.74 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.92, implying an increase of 4.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARMK has been trading -22.18% off suggested target high and 18.54% from its likely low.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aramark share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aramark (ARMK) shares are 22.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.79% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 118.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $4.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.44 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 286.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.50% annually.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aramark has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 1.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Aramark insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.90% of the shares at 106.76% float percentage. In total, 105.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.46 million shares (or 9.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $718.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.79 million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $636.75 million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aramark (ARMK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund holds roughly 11.38 million shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $354.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.79 million, or 4.19% of the shares, all valued at about 330.42 million.