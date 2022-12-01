American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The AVCT share’s 52-week high remains $46.95, putting it -4091.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $36.50M, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.03%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.93%. Short interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26 million.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.34% of the shares at 5.52% float percentage. In total, 5.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 51709.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50738.0, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.