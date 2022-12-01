After Sinking 13.91% During Past Week, Is Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Still A Buy?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 10.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 11.49% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $12.14, putting it -363.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.27. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 9.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 11.49% upside in the last session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.62 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 11.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.91%, and -30.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.45%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 97.44 million shares and set a 7 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are -61.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.90% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -77.30% this quarter before falling -87.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $22.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.6 million.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 33.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.03% of the shares at 42.37% float percentage. In total, 28.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.06 million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.7 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.43 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.57 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 23.13 million.