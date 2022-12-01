Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) Surged -51.61% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 25.12% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AHI share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -1423.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $10.23M, with an average of 34330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

After registering a 25.12% upside in the latest session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6270 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 25.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and -14.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.60%. Short interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) saw shorts transact 95440.0 shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHI has been trading -488.24% off suggested target high and -488.24% from its likely low.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Human Imaging Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Human Imaging Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.28% of the shares at 1.28% float percentage. In total, 1.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Old Mission Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 70594.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37407.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 56698.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30044.0.