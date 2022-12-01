1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Has Recovered 65.06% So Far, But Another -8.53% Loss Is Possible.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.00, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ONEM share’s 52-week high remains $18.45, putting it -8.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.94. The company has a valuation of $3.45B, with an average of 2.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.00 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and -0.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.30%. Short interest in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw shorts transact 11.84 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1Life Healthcare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares are 118.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.51% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.00% this quarter before falling -4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $276.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $318.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $230.21 million and $254.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.90% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1Life Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.76% of the shares at 81.37% float percentage. In total, 79.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.28 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 13.61 million shares, or about 6.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $231.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.14 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.4 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 74.83 million.