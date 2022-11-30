ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.85 changing hands around $0.8 or 3.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.47B. ZTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.18% off its 52-week high of $32.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.27, which suggests the last value was 34.53% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.14 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.93%, with the 5-day performance at 11.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 38.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.73% over the past 6 months, a 23.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $899.34 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2022 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 7.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.13% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares while 31.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.76%. There are 31.53% institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 38.61 million ZTO shares worth $947.47 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 23.81 million shares worth $584.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. With 33.66 million shares estimated at $825.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $147.68 million.