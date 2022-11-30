Why To Invest In Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.31 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.36B. Z’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.58% off its 52-week high of $65.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.14, which suggests the last value was 25.97% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.31 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.70%, with the 5-day performance at 3.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 14.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.32 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group Inc. will rise 106.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 135.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $458.11 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $442.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -77.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -88.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.39%. The 2022 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc. earnings to increase by 425.50%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.15% of Zillow Group Inc. shares while 98.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.39%. There are 98.48% institutions holding the Zillow Group Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.22% of the shares, roughly 36.39 million Z shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.76% or 22.97 million shares worth $729.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.54 million shares estimated at $262.94 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $153.0 million.