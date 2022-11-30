Why Should You Invest In BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP)?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.11 or 2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. BGCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.73% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 29.58% up since then. When we look at BGC Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BGCP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BGC Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

Instantly BGCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.26 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 4.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BGC Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.30% over the past 6 months, a 4.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BGC Partners Inc. will fall -11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $412.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BGC Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $506.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $461.59 million and $506.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 76.60%. The 2022 estimates are for BGC Partners Inc. earnings to increase by 172.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.23% per year.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.74% of BGC Partners Inc. shares while 67.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.60%. There are 67.33% institutions holding the BGC Partners Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 32.25 million BGCP shares worth $137.88 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 22.51 million shares worth $96.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.69 million shares estimated at $41.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million shares worth around $35.33 million.