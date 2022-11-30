Why KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.76 changed hands at -$2.27 or -16.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $476.46M. KNOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.29% off its 52-week high of $18.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was -4.93% down since then. When we look at KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.86K.

Analysts gave the KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) trade information

Instantly KNOP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.19 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -16.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) is -4.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNOP’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.07% for it to hit the projected low.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KNOT Offshore Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.90% over the past 6 months, a -30.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KNOT Offshore Partners LP will fall -56.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $68.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.80%. The 2022 estimates are for KNOT Offshore Partners LP earnings to decrease by -28.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

KNOP Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30. The 14.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 14.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.72% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares while 17.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.92%. There are 17.29% institutions holding the KNOT Offshore Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.23% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million KNOP shares worth $29.09 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 1.3 million shares worth $21.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $30.74 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $13.54 million.