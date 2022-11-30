When Will ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.54 million ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $5.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $757.13M. ARR’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.28% off its 52-week high of $10.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 24.48% up since then. When we look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.91 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 8.61% up.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.28% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will rise 3.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.36 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $39.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.36% per year.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 20.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 20.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 13.09 per year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares while 45.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.19%. There are 45.76% institutions holding the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.88% of the shares, roughly 18.2 million ARR shares worth $128.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 11.71 million shares worth $82.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.33 million shares estimated at $40.59 million under it, the former controlled 7.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $21.68 million.