What Is The Performance Outlook For FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at $0.23 or 5.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. FINV’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.19% off its 52-week high of $6.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 40.71% up since then. When we look at FinVolution Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.18K.

Analysts gave the FinVolution Group (FINV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FINV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FinVolution Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.60 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 4.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FINV’s forecast low is $40.15 with $48.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -976.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -788.27% for it to hit the projected low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 113.00%. The 2022 estimates are for FinVolution Group earnings to increase by 27.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.12% per year.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21. The 4.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.60% of FinVolution Group shares while 40.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.71%. There are 40.27% institutions holding the FinVolution Group stock share, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 16.55 million FINV shares worth $78.6 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 16.49 million shares worth $78.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $21.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $8.97 million.