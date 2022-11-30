VRDN Stock: More Upside For Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN)?

In the latest trading session, 1.84 million Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.83 changing hands around $2.95 or 12.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $929.39M. VRDN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.51% off its 52-week high of $26.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 63.34% up since then. When we look at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.61K.

Analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.08 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 12.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.73%, with the 5-day performance at 2.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 14.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRDN’s forecast low is $33.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 87.54% over the past 6 months, a 46.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. will rise 43.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $490k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $214k and $216k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 157.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 78.60%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares while 94.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.30%. There are 94.95% institutions holding the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Commodore Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million VRDN shares worth $68.95 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.34% or 2.13 million shares worth $54.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $19.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $17.41 million.