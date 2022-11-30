Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.34 changing hands around $0.06 or 1.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $383.40M. RBOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -294.31% off its 52-week high of $13.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 15.57% up since then. When we look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.39K.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Instantly RBOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.11%, with the 5-day performance at -2.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is -12.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.96 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vicarious Surgical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.11% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vicarious Surgical Inc. will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -151.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Vicarious Surgical Inc. earnings to decrease by -170.80%.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.57% of Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares while 38.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.35%. There are 38.93% institutions holding the Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock share, with VK Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 20.40% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million RBOT shares worth $69.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 2.89 million shares worth $9.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $3.59 million.