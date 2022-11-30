Under Armour Inc. (UA): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.54 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.13B. UA’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.84% off its 52-week high of $21.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 32.79% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended UA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.67 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.61%, with the 5-day performance at 7.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 31.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.26%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.41% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 71.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.32%. There are 71.32% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.12% of the shares, roughly 23.49 million UA shares worth $178.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 16.49 million shares worth $125.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Select Fund. With 6.64 million shares estimated at $50.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Select Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $46.16 million.