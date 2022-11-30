Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $618.57M. TUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -573.64% off its 52-week high of $7.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Tuya Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.02K.

Analysts gave the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TUYA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tuya Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 21.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUYA’s forecast low is $1.10 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tuya Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.03% over the past 6 months, a 27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tuya Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.11 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tuya Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $45.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.58 million and $74.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Tuya Inc. earnings to decrease by -200.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.30% per year.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.92% of Tuya Inc. shares while 34.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.68%. There are 34.30% institutions holding the Tuya Inc. stock share, with Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.66% of the shares, roughly 8.28 million TUYA shares worth $21.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 4.6 million shares worth $12.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $1.86 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $3.07 million.