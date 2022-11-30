TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.12 changed hands at -$0.61 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.01B. TPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.15% off its 52-week high of $44.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.09, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at TPG Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 668.90K.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) trade information

Instantly TPG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.28 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.59%, with the 5-day performance at -6.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) is 8.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.01 days.

TPG Inc. (TPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPG Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.54% over the past 6 months, a -34.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPG Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $369.86 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TPG Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $335.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $370.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for TPG Inc. earnings to increase by 118.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.12% per year.

TPG Dividends

TPG Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09. The 3.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.81% of TPG Inc. shares while 65.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.38%. There are 65.72% institutions holding the TPG Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.35% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million TPG shares worth $172.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 5.21 million shares worth $172.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $124.17 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $79.54 million.