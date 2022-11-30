TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.00 changing hands around $1.01 or 1.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $157.64B. TTE’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.89% off its 52-week high of $61.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.61, which suggests the last value was 28.05% up since then. When we look at TotalEnergies SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the TotalEnergies SE (TTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended TTE as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TotalEnergies SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.29.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

Instantly TTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.69 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.31%, with the 5-day performance at 5.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is 11.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TTE’s forecast low is $52.59 with $91.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.18% for it to hit the projected low.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TotalEnergies SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.72% over the past 6 months, a 115.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TotalEnergies SE will rise 29.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.49 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TotalEnergies SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $47.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.35 billion and $68.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.70%. The 2022 estimates are for TotalEnergies SE earnings to increase by 303.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.00% per year.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 4.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.85. It is important to note, however, that the 4.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TotalEnergies SE shares while 7.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.00%. There are 7.00% institutions holding the TotalEnergies SE stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 23.09 million TTE shares worth $1.43 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 19.65 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust. With 13.04 million shares estimated at $807.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 12.72 million shares worth around $787.6 million.