Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.14M. TOPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1447.17% off its 52-week high of $32.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 4.72% up since then. When we look at Top Ships Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Top Ships Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.54%, with the 5-day performance at -27.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -55.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TOPS’s forecast low is $200.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9333.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9333.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.96%. The 2022 estimates are for Top Ships Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.30%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Top Ships Inc. shares while 4.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.77%. There are 4.76% institutions holding the Top Ships Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 91648.0 TOPS shares worth $0.7 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 8210.0 shares worth $62264.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.