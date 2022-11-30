The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Shares Are Down -4.16% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 4.41 million The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $65.73 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.12B. SO’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.58% off its 52-week high of $80.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.71, which suggests the last value was 7.64% up since then. When we look at The Southern Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Analysts gave the The Southern Company (SO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Southern Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Instantly SO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 67.19 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.16%. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is -0.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SO’s forecast low is $59.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.24% for it to hit the projected low.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Southern Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.12% over the past 6 months, a 5.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Southern Company will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.02 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Southern Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.77 billion and $6.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2022 estimates are for The Southern Company earnings to decrease by -23.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.68% per year.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20. The 4.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of The Southern Company shares while 63.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.90%. There are 63.79% institutions holding the The Southern Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 93.26 million SO shares worth $6.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 75.64 million shares worth $5.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 31.28 million shares estimated at $2.23 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 23.52 million shares worth around $1.68 billion.