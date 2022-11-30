T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.24 million T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $148.62 changed hands at -$1.28 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.73B. TMUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.88% off its 52-week high of $154.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.51, which suggests the last value was 31.7% up since then. When we look at T-Mobile US Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 152.21 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -1.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMUS’s forecast low is $148.00 with $222.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.42% for it to hit the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T-Mobile US Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.50% over the past 6 months, a -22.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -39.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T-Mobile US Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 156.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.01 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that T-Mobile US Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $20.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.79 billion and $20.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for T-Mobile US Inc. earnings to increase by 1.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.21% per year.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.18% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares while 42.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.25%. There are 42.67% institutions holding the T-Mobile US Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 47.83 million TMUS shares worth $6.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 41.9 million shares worth $5.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 18.46 million shares estimated at $2.48 billion under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 18.41 million shares worth around $2.47 billion.