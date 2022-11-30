Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Shares Declined By -6.67% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 3.43 million Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at $0.1 or 11.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.49M. SNCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.71% off its 52-week high of $2.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 15.31% up since then. When we look at Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.34K.

Analysts gave the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SNCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Instantly SNCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.84%, with the 5-day performance at 5.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is -6.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNCR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -369.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.53% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $68.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.75 million and $73.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 22.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares while 53.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.56%. There are 53.92% institutions holding the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 28.30% of the shares, roughly 12.08 million SNCR shares worth $13.89 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.53% or 5.35 million shares worth $6.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.99 million shares estimated at $5.74 million under it, the former controlled 11.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 10.14% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $7.01 million.