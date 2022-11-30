Stock Performance And Forecast For Yum China Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.81 changing hands around $1.38 or 2.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.34B. YUMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.68% off its 52-week high of $55.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.55, which suggests the last value was 38.79% up since then. When we look at Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended YUMC as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.99 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.20%, with the 5-day performance at 2.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is 28.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YUMC’s forecast low is $38.00 with $71.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yum China Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.53% over the past 6 months, a -13.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.44 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yum China Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20.78 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.15% per year.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares while 84.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.22%. There are 84.06% institutions holding the Yum China Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 40.51 million YUMC shares worth $1.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 26.53 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. With 30.18 million shares estimated at $1.47 billion under it, the former controlled 7.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $282.03 million.