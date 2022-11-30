SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.00 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.23B. SLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.82% off its 52-week high of $20.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.72, which suggests the last value was 19.29% up since then. When we look at SLM Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the SLM Corporation (SLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SLM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SLM Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

Instantly SLM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.33 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is 1.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.76% for it to hit the projected low.

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SLM Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.71% over the past 6 months, a -30.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SLM Corporation will fall -55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $361.29 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that SLM Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $353.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $367.35 million and $375.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.80%. The 2022 estimates are for SLM Corporation earnings to increase by 60.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.07% per year.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30. The 2.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of SLM Corporation shares while 101.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.76%. There are 101.01% institutions holding the SLM Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.21% of the shares, roughly 30.55 million SLM shares worth $520.3 million.

Impactive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 22.59 million shares worth $384.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.32 million shares estimated at $141.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 7.91 million shares worth around $134.69 million.