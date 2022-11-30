Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.05 changing hands around $0.23 or 2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.44B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.79% off its 52-week high of $20.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 27.6% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Analysts gave the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SBSW as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.18 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.72%, with the 5-day performance at 7.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 12.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBSW’s forecast low is $9.88 with $18.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sibanye Stillwater Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.71% over the past 6 months, a -42.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.40% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to increase by 7.00%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 7.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 7.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares while 8.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.80%. There are 8.80% institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock share, with Condire Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million SBSW shares worth $66.26 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 3.74 million shares worth $41.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $24.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $23.3 million.