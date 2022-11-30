Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.47 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.99B. ASAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.15% off its 52-week high of $20.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.73, which suggests the last value was 47.32% up since then. When we look at Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.99K.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Instantly ASAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.04 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.85%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is 3.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.08% over the past 6 months, a -85.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will fall -63.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.40% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. earnings to increase by 55.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.10% per year.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares while 4.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.51%. There are 4.51% institutions holding the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stock share, with Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million ASAI shares worth $64.56 million.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 1.11 million shares worth $15.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $6.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $5.97 million.