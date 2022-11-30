Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 25.24% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.27 changing hands around $3.88 or 25.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.18B. SATX’s current price is a discount, trading about -311.05% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.39, which suggests the last value was 61.65% up since then. When we look at Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.25K.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -50.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.70 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 25.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.36%, with the 5-day performance at -50.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -47.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.87% of Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares while 33.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.41%.