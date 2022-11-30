Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT).

In the last trading session, 3.7 million Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.10M. VBLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1387.5% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1697 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.88%, with the 5-day performance at 19.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 15.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VBLT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3025.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3025.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $199k and $196k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings to increase by 18.70%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.22% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares while 20.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.76%. There are 20.54% institutions holding the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock share, with Lion Point Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million VBLT shares worth $4.18 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 0.83 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 40323.0 shares worth around $64920.0.