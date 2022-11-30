Risk Capital Investors Should Consider UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH).

In the last trading session, 3.75 million UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $528.00 changed hands at -$4.27 or -0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $487.17B. UNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.7% off its 52-week high of $558.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $439.22, which suggests the last value was 16.81% up since then. When we look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 540.85 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is -4.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.28% over the past 6 months, a 15.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.97 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $88.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.74 billion and $78.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2022 estimates are for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings to increase by 12.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.22% per year.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 23. The 1.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 90.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.54%. There are 90.12% institutions holding the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 82.12 million UNH shares worth $42.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 71.71 million shares worth $36.83 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 27.63 million shares estimated at $14.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 20.77 million shares worth around $10.67 billion.