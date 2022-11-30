Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.8 million Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $108.97 changed hands at $1.15 or 1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.24B. PSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.18% off its 52-week high of $113.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.93, which suggests the last value was 37.66% up since then. When we look at Phillips 66’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Instantly PSX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 112.85 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is 4.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phillips 66 share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.09% over the past 6 months, a 261.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phillips 66 will rise 73.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 139.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.57 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $33.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.57 billion and $36.72 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Phillips 66 earnings to increase by 132.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.30% per year.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 30. The 3.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Phillips 66 shares while 73.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.75%. There are 73.42% institutions holding the Phillips 66 stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 50.64 million PSX shares worth $5.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 35.33 million shares worth $3.85 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 14.17 million shares estimated at $1.54 billion under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 14.03 million shares worth around $1.53 billion.