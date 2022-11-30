Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.20M. OTMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1105.13% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 48.72% up since then. When we look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.03K.

Analysts gave the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OTMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.48%, with the 5-day performance at 3.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is 34.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 398.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.34 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -54.40%.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.08% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares while 46.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.56%. There are 46.43% institutions holding the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Mithaq Capital Spc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 26.17% of the shares, roughly 34.6 million OTMO shares worth $9.76 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 11.8 million shares worth $12.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $0.79 million.